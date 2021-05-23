SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives have released a sketch of a suspect in the 2020 slaying of Anthony Juarez, hoping it will bring in leads as to the man’s identity and lead to his arrest.

Sunnyvale Public Safety officers found Juarez, father of two children and a local business owner, stabbed multiple times at Baylands Park at 4:44 p.m. on August 15, 2020.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Juarez’ family is still wrestling with emotions in the wake of this death.

“Anthony, I see you every second in my day, in everyone I see and in everything I do,” his mother posted in a social media statement. “It will be a year in August, but for me your mother, it was just yesterday. God how I miss you. Your laugh, you mimicking of me, you knew me so well, baby.”

Investigators were asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian adult male or light skinned Hispanic adult male, 20-30 years old, 5 foot 11 inches – 6 foot 2 inches tall, 140-160 pounds, skinny build, long dark shoulder length curly hair, and patchy facial hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in an older model 4-door blue colored sedan. The suspect vehicle is believed to be similar to a Toyota Prius.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.