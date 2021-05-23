PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in the area of John Henry Johnson Parkway and Leland Road in Pittsburg was holding at five acres Sunday evening but firefighters were still working on full containment, Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit reported on Twitter at 6:59 p.m.
Firefighters from Cal Fire SCU and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are on the scene.
Cal Fire SCU first reported the light-grass fire on Twitter at 6:01 p.m., when it was at about an acre.
#HenryFire is currently holding at 5 acres. Still working on full containment. In cooperation with @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/BQSf6M3VJB
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021
