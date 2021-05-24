REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – An ATM service technician is accused of embezzling nearly $200,000 in cash while servicing machines in Redwood City and San Mateo.
Redwood City police said the San Mateo County Credit Union notified them about the thefts on Friday morning.
An investigation determined the suspect embezzled about $145,000 from the credit union's ATM machines in Redwood City and about $47,000 from a machine in San Mateo between May 16 and 18. Police said the suspect used a fictitious work order to access and open up the machines.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Vy Thac Nguyen, police said. The warrant was served at Nguyen’s home in San Jose and evidence was seized at his residence.
Nguyen was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second degree commercial burglary and embezzlement by employee, both felonies.
According to jail records, Nguyen is expected to appear in court on Monday.