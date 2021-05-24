SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police arrested a 35-year-old Sebastopol man after finding guns in his backpack Saturday.
In press release issued that same night by the Santa Rosa Police Department, the arrest of Jose Arroyo-Salinas followed a 5:40 p.m. traffic stop by an officer who had observed a vehicle code violation.
While speaking with the driver and Arroyo-Salinas — a passenger in the vehicle — the officer noticed an open container of alcohol. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a loaded unregistered and non-serialized gun — considered a ghost gun, as it is untraceable — and drug-related paraphernalia in the suspect’s backpack, along with $14,700 cash.
The officer also reported finding cocaine and a second ghost gun on the suspect.
Police arrested Arroyo-Salinas on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of loaded, unregistered guns, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

