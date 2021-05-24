EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was killed in a shooting in East Palo Alto Sunday night, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 10:18 p.m. in the area of Woodland Ave. and Clark Ave. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a male victim down along Woodland Ave.
Officer performed life-saving measures until medics arrived and he was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, police said.
No suspects were identified and there was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.