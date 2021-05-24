OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A person was fatally shot in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood Monday afternoon, amid an ongoing spike in gun violence and homicides in the city.

Police said the shooting took place shortly 2:10 p.m. on the 400 block of 8th Street. No details about the victim or a suspect were immediately available.

According to KPIX 5’s Andria Borba, at least 20 shell casings were visible on the ground and the shooting could be heard at Oakland Police Department headquarters, about a couple blocks away.

Scene at 8th and Broadway in Oakland. Shooting – seeing at least 20 casings on the ground. More on @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/E1KxoAYElA — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) May 24, 2021

Monday’s homicide is the 54th in Oakland so far this year, more than double compared to the same time last year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 510-238-3821.

This is a developing story. More details to come.