BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A Berkeley man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime following an incident at a convenience store last week.
According to Berkeley Police, the suspect visited the 7-Eleven on the corner of San Pablo and University avenues around 6:40 p.m. on May 19 when he was told to leave after opening up a bag of chips. The suspect then allegedly became aggressive and made threatening statements disparaging people of foreign descent.
Officers were called to the scene and found the suspect nearby. Police said the suspect then refused to stop and ran onto University Avenue. The man later tripped and was arrested, police said.
The suspect, only identified as a 63-year-old Berkeley resident, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest and willfully threatening a person on their perceived characteristics.
It was not immediately known when the suspect would appear in court on the charges.