ORINDA (CBS SF) — A vehicle crash on Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel blocked one of the bores and backed up traffic in the area Tuesday morning before being cleared.
The crash was reported just at around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound number 2 bore, according to the CHP. Traffic was reported to be backed up as far as Broadway on Highway 24 and to Park Blvd. on Highway 13.
There were no injuries reported.
By 8:15 a.m., the crash had been cleared but residual traffic remained.