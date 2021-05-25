SAN BRUNO (BCN/CBS SF) — A mountain lion paid a visit to a San Bruno home early Tuesday morning until the homeowner scared it off, police said.

The large feline entered the home in the 200 block of Ross Way around 12:25 a.m. by breaking through a window.

The cat may have been attracted to large stuffed game that was mounted on the walls of the home, according to police.

The mountain lion exited the residence after it was scared off by the homeowner, police said.

Officers searched the area around the home after the cat left and did not locate it. No one was injured in the encounter, police said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified about the encounter.

The incident comes just a week after Fish and Wildlife officials were called to San Francisco to help capture a puma that was spotted in the city’s Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods.

After being hit with a tranquilizer dart late last Wednesday night, the big cat was examined by Oakland Zoo vets before being turned over to California DFW officers. It was released in the wilderness in Santa Clara County.

