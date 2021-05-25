OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bishop Michael Barber of the Oakland Diocese was robbed over the weekend at gunpoint as he was on his afternoon walk, saying his rosary, near the Paramount Theater, church officials confirmed on Tuesday.

At Pentecost Sunday mass, Bishop Barber told parishioners at the Cathedral of Christ the Light of the frightening Saturday afternoon encounter.

“I’ll mention this today and then I’ll shut up about it,” Barber said. “Yesterday, at 3 o’clock in the afternoon I was taking a walk on our neighborhood, I go out and walk in the afternoon and say the rosary, a man pulled a gun on me, pointed it at me and said ‘Give me your wallet.”

Barber said in his mind he thought his life may soon end and he may become the latest victim of deadly gun violence in Oakland.

“I was terrified. I was afraid. ‘Maybe this it,’ I said … ‘I’m sorry for my sins Lord,'” said Barber. “I took out my wallet and I was shaking and he said ‘Give me the cash, give me the cash.’ I gave him the money and then he saw my bishop’s ring. He said ‘Give me that ring.'”

“I was afraid. I’d rather have my life, so I gave him the ring. The ring with which I was consecrated by the archbishop when I was made a bishop. The ring that means I’m married to the Diocese of Oakland. It’s as precious to me as your wedding ring is to you.”

He said the gunman then sped away on a bike.

The Oakland Police Department said it was actively investigating the armed robbery. The city has seen a 50% increase in armed robberies this year compared to 2020.