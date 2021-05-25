SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The San Jose City Council on Tuesday was poised to approve the massive Google development that will shape downtown for generations, despite lingering concerns about its overall impact on affordable housing.

“We wouldn’t be giving any money to Google, and Google wouldn’t expect money from us. There will be no tax breaks. No subsidies,” saidMayor Sam Liccardo, touting the benefits of the development ahead of the council’s vote.

Google is planning to invest more than $1 billion to build a massive new headquarters on the western edge of downtown San Jose near the Diridon Transit Center. The complex, which would be larger than Apple’s Spaceship campus in Cupertino, will include about 4,000 housing units and 300 hotel rooms.

While the project is expected to be an economic windfall for the city, others remain concerned about its larger impact on the area’s housing market.

“Homelessness keeps increasing. It shows the giant wealth and income gaps,” said Pastor Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate.

Wagers said the internet giant is in a position to do more to mitigate any adverse impacts from the development.

“We need money for the unhoused. We need property for the unhoused. We need new ideas for the unhoused,” Wagers told KPIX 5.

Google has signed a $200 million Community Benefits Agreement in addition to construction of its new headquarters.

As part of the agreement, Google will build 1,000 affordable housing units. The company will also create a $154 million community fund to battle homelessness and displacement.

Not everyone is convinced however.

“So many people who could afford this area to live here have already been pushed out. And I think it’s been more of a detriment to have a big tech hub in this area,” said Lexi Palm.

Others echoed her concern.

“It’s good for the market, it’s good for the economy. But what about the little people?” says Mario Guevara.

Liccardo said the project is an opportunity that is once-in-a-lifetime and will benefit the entire community.

“Tech is part — an instrumental part — of our recovery. And Google is really setting the bar for the rest of the country,” the mayor said.