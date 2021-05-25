ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch on Tuesday announced the arrest in Oakland of Michael Dwayne Fritz, the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl killed inside a home earlier this month.

Last week, Antioch Police identified the 19-year-old Fritz as the man suspected of fatally shooting 12-year-old K’Lea Davis on May 12 at a home on 1200 block of Oak Haven Way in Antioch.

According to information posted on social media by the Antioch Police Department, authorities said on Tuesday, May 25th, the department’s Investigations Bureau collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to develop information that led to the peaceful arrest of Fritz.

According to police, they learned Fritz was hiding at a house on the 2300 block of 85th Avenue in Oakland in a dense residential neighborhood near several schools. At about 3 p.m., Deputy U.S. Marshals surrounded the residence and contacted the people inside the residence.

Fritz exited the house peacefully and surrendered to the deputies, who later turned him over to Antioch detectives from the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units who were assisting at the scene.

Antioch police noted that detectives had been working the case tirelessly since the fatal shooting of May 12th.

“The unimaginable violence of this crime, that took away such a young member of the community, pressed into service all the resources the department could bring into play,” police said on social media.

Antioch police thanked the Oakland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending Fritz.