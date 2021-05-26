(CBS Local)– Los Angeles native and Malibu High School alum Caroline D’Amore has been friends with many reality TV stars for years, but now she gets to be one as a member of “The Hills: New Beginnings” on MTV. D’Amore went to high school with co-star Brody Jenner and her father Joe D’Amore is a big restaurateur in the area.

Caroline is now making a name for herself on the show and also with her business called Pizza Girl, a pasta sauce made with organic ingredients from a family recipe passed down between generations. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith caught up with D’Amore to discuss joining the MTV reality show, building her own business and growing up in Los Angeles.

“It was very surreal. I grew up watching the show and I grew up knowing a lot of kids from the show,” said D’Amore. “Brody Jenner and I went to high school together and I was best friends growing up with his little sister. I just knew a lot of the cast members from growing up in LA. It just happened really organically. My first experience doing a reality show like this was through COVID and it was a really different experience. All of the fabulous trips we were supposed to go on ended up being super local. We didn’t get to interact with the outside world and it was just us a lot of the time.”

D’Amore thinks fans will enjoy what she calls a really exciting season. A brand new episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings” is on tonight at 9pm EST/PST on MTV. In addition to her work on the reality TV show, D’Amore also has her own business with Pizza Girl sauce. The Los Angeles native has seen the ups and downs of the business.

“I got pretty far on my own. I had no outside funding and I was in over 100 supermarkets and between my divorce and COVID, I can’t even source my own ingredients,” said D’Amore. “It was really difficult to watch my shelf space be empty and not to be able to fulfill for all my customers. It was just a really big heartbreak. Thanks to the show I was about to say I’m going to get myself together and relaunch Pizza Girl. You can now find Pizza Girl in all of the Gelson grocery stores in California.”