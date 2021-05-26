SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A solo vehicle crash involving a dump truck that rolled while traveling on southbound I-880 in San Leandro Wednesday morning left traffic snarled in the East Bay, according to authorities.

According to Alameda County Fire, the crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. when the dump truck rolled on southbound I-880 south of Washington and 238.

Today at 8:20 AM, BC04, E10 and T12 responded to a dump truck that rolled over on SB 880 South of Washington and 238 in San Leandro. The solo occupant was uninjured. #ALCOFIRE @alcofirefighter @CHPcastrovalley @CitySanLeandro pic.twitter.com/gXpFIzH0Jd — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 26, 2021

The driver of the truck, the sole occupant in the vehicle was uninjured, Alameda County Fire said. The material left behind by the truck, which appeared to be transporting concrete and possibly construction debris, was strewn across the roadway in photos posted on Twitter.

While the driver was uninjured, CHP were reporting that there were injuries in connection with the crash.

Authorities said the left and center lanes remain blocked as of 10:45 a.m., but later provided an update announcing that all lanes had reopened as of about 11:25 a.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-880 at I-238 N in San Leandro. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 26, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.