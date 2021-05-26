COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In the wake of the tragic events in San Jose Wednesday that left nine people dead, there was an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from officials on social media for the victims’ families.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who grew up in the Bay Area, offered her first comment on the mass shooting Wednesday afternoon, calling it “absolutely tragic.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and East Bay mayors Libby Schaaf of Oakland and Jesse Arreguin of Berkeley tweeted their support for the city of San Jose and Mayor Sam Liccardo.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta offered condolences and noted that “Gun violence is America’s disease” in his post.

San Jose Representative Ro Khanna also posted his sympathies after the shooting.

Bay Area representative Eric Swalwell offered condolences and called on Republicans in the Senate to act.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office posted a statement attributed to DA Jeff Rosen, offering sympathies and calling for an end to gun violence.

 

Other Bay Area transit services offered messages of support and sympathy, including officials from BART, AC Transit and the SFMTA.

The Amalgamated Transit Union also issued a statement in the wake of the shooting, saying they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting.

Bay Area sports teams also acknowledged the tragic shooting, offering condolences to families impacted and thanks to first responders.

