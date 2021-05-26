SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In the wake of the tragic events in San Jose Wednesday that left nine people dead, there was an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from officials on social media for the victims’ families.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who grew up in the Bay Area, offered her first comment on the mass shooting Wednesday afternoon, calling it “absolutely tragic.”

NEW: @VP Kamala Harris makes first comments on today’s shooting in San Jose, CA. Harris called the shooting, “absolutely tragic.” pic.twitter.com/bDqNRtzdle — Tim Perry (@tperry518) May 26, 2021

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and East Bay mayors Libby Schaaf of Oakland and Jesse Arreguin of Berkeley tweeted their support for the city of San Jose and Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Horrific news coming out of San Jose. I’ve reached out to Mayor Liccardo to offer my support and condolences. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. https://t.co/5xzMGWYcPD — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 26, 2021

Devastating news in San Jose this morning, our sister city in the South Bay. We’ve sent officers to support and assist with logistics as the investigation unfolds, and we send our heartfelt prayers to the families of the victims on this tragic day. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 26, 2021

My heart goes out to the people of #SanJose and the victims and families of the senseless #VTAShooting. It is imperative that action is taken to address gun violence or else the cycle of mass shootings will continue. Enough is enough. — Jesse Arreguin #MaskOnToMoveOn 😷 (@JesseArreguin) May 26, 2021

California Attorney General Rob Bonta offered condolences and noted that “Gun violence is America’s disease” in his post.

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragic mass shooting today at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. Gun violence is America's disease. Our office is in contact with our local partners and stands ready to provide assistance as needed. — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) May 26, 2021

San Jose Representative Ro Khanna also posted his sympathies after the shooting.

As we wait for the facts out of San Jose, my heart goes out to the families affected by this horrific tragedy. It’s an unspeakable horror for our community and the VTA family. pic.twitter.com/rwkk0RUi12 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) May 26, 2021

Bay Area representative Eric Swalwell offered condolences and called on Republicans in the Senate to act.

As we wait for more information, my thoughts and condolences are with the San Jose community and the families affected by this unthinkable tragedy. Enough is enough. We simply don't have to live like this and it is time for Senate Republicans to find the courage to act. https://t.co/cN0vND23gB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 26, 2021

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office posted a statement attributed to DA Jeff Rosen, offering sympathies and calling for an end to gun violence.

Other Bay Area transit services offered messages of support and sympathy, including officials from BART, AC Transit and the SFMTA.

Statement from BART General Manager Bob Powers on @VTA tragedy: On behalf of everyone at BART, let me extend my heartfelt condolences to the VTA family, our partners in Santa Clara County, following the tragic incident this morning. 1/3 — SFBART (@SFBART) May 26, 2021

Statement from AC Transit General Manager Michael Hursh extends condolences and support to @VTA. Words cannot begin to express our transit district’s heartache after learning of today’s tragedy within the Valley Transportation Authority. 1/3 — AC Transit (@rideact) May 26, 2021

We are heartbroken for our South Bay colleagues @VTA and our deepest condolences go out to the entire VTA community. Our thoughts are with @VTA employees today and we offer our steadfast support in their grief, shock, and sadness. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) May 26, 2021

The Amalgamated Transit Union also issued a statement in the wake of the shooting, saying they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting.

Bay Area sports teams also acknowledged the tragic shooting, offering condolences to families impacted and thanks to first responders.

We are saddened and sickened after this morning’s violence in our home of San Jose. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, their families and the Valley Transportation Authority. Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene. 💙 you, SJ. pic.twitter.com/NVRSANW7U9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 26, 2021

We are saddened to learn about the horrific event in San Jose. Violence has no place in our community. Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected by this tragedy. We offer our thanks to the first responders and our condolences and support to the families of the victims. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 26, 2021

Our hearts are with San Jose pic.twitter.com/pcknIhEbKz — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/SFGiants/status/1397637276864184324