BERKELEY (BCN) — A 63-year-old Berkeley man was arrested after he reportedly yelled threats and disparaged the ethnicity of a convenience store clerk one week ago, Berkeley police said in an advisory.
Officers responded to a report of an incident at a convenience store in the 2000 block of San Pablo Avenue at 6:39 p.m. May 19.READ MORE: UPDATE: 9th Victim Dies In Mass Shooting At VTA Light Rail Yard In San Jose; Family And Friends Pay Tribute
The clerk said a man walked in the store and opened up a bag of chips without paying for it. When the clerk asked the suspect to leave the store, the man became aggressive and started yelling threats and statements that are disparaging to people of foreign descent.
Officers found the suspect nearby but he ran into the street on University Avenue. With officers in pursuit, the suspect stumbled and was apprehended.READ MORE: Woman Guilty In Statewide Sex Trafficking Ring Sentenced To 10-Year Prison Term
Police did not release the name of the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of three offenses, including vandalism, resisting arrest and threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics, considered a hate crime.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Who Is Samuel Cassidy, Gunman In San Jose Mass Shooting At VTA Rail Yard?