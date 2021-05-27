STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Samuel “Sammy” Nunez, founder of a Stockton-based social justice nonprofit, was arraigned earlier this week on three counts relating to lewd acts with a minor, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Nunez, who founded the organization Fathers & Families of San Joaquin, did not enter a plea at the arraignment Tuesday and was appointed a public defender. He will return to court at 8:30 a.m. Friday. His bail is set at $2 million.

San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Tony Agbayani Jr. also granted the victim of the case a criminal protective order.

Last Friday, Manteca Police Department detectives took Nunez, 46, into custody on a warrant for various charges associated with lewd acts with a minor.

Nunez’s victim is a family member and the alleged abuse took place for many years with the same victim.

According to authorities, an investigation of Nunez started on April 23.

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin wrote on its Facebook page this week about Nunez’s arrest.

“At this time, we know very little about the specifics of the current allegations and potential case against our founder and former Executive Director Sammy Nunez,” the nonprofit said. “We do want to reiterate that we do not support the alleged and abhorrent actions of our former executive director. What we do know is that our core beliefs remain the same — all life is sacred, every person has intrinsic worth, and together we can be instruments of peace.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed