SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — Marin County officials announced Thursday that the county will waive permit fees up to $10,000 for homeowners in unincorporated areas who create rental units on their property and rent them to low-income tenants.
Beginning June 14, homeowners who rely on septic systems are eligible for grants to build second units considered accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, also known as granny units. The designation includes units that include kitchens and bathrooms.
Less independent units that do not include kitchens and bathrooms — considered junior accessory dwelling units, or JADUs — may also qualify.
The county encourages homeowners considering a JADU to contact the County Assessor's Office to inquire further at https://www.marincounty.org/depts/ar/divisions/assessor or (415) 473-7208.
