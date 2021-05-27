SALINAS (BCN) — A judge has sentenced Gabriel Otero to 35 years in prison, following his recent conviction in Monterey County Superior Court.
Otero was arrested and convicted of a Nov. 24, 2018, armed robbery for the benefit of the Norteño criminal street gang, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the office Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.
Judge Rafael Vazquez sentenced Otero to 35 years because of Otero's prior strike conviction.
Otero admitted a portion of the proceeds of the robbery was for the Norteño gang in the form of a tax, and his conviction is considered a strike under California Three Strikes Laws.
