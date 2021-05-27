SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 68-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his home in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The robbery was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Oakdale Avenue.
Multiple suspects entered the victim's home and he confronted them and at least one person pulled out a gun, then the suspects took jewelry, cash and the victim's ID before fleeing, according to police.
Three suspects in all were involved in the robbery and they remain at large. Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects but ask anyone with information about the case to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
