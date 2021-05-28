SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Health officers in the Bay Area said people seeking COVID-19 vaccines can receive them at the same time as other shots, in the wake of new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control.
According to a joint statement, the officers in all nine counties and the city of Berkeley are encouraging health providers to offer routinely recommended child and adult vaccines alongside the ones the targeting the coronavirus.
“We know a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic,” said Contra Costa County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano. “This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they’re due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider’s office.”
Previously, the CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines be administered at least 14 days before or after any other vaccines out of an abundance of caution.
“Now that we have substantial data and real-world experience with the COVID-19 vaccines, we feel confident that it is safe for everyone to get immunized simultaneously against COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” the officers said.
According to data from state officials, about 17.1 million Californians, or about 50.5% of eligible residents, are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.