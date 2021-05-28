CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) — To encourage more local shopping, the city of Concord plans to fund the relaunch of an e-gift card program where local businesses receive a bonus card when a local resident uses one.

The Shop Concord program got an initial $10,000 in funding from the city in November for gift cards and this week relaunched the program with another $10,000. People who buy a $50 card can get a $25 bonus card, or if they buy a $20 card they can get a $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are available until all $10,000 is used up.

The program via the city and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is meant to help increase sales at local businesses as they recover from the effects of the pandemic. The initial launch in November saw 978 e-gift cards purchased.

Information on how to purchase the cards and a list of participating businesses is available on the city’s website.

“Shop Concord provides a direct benefit to our community, as we saw in late 2020. The collective wave of gift card purchases will go a long way toward helping our local businesses bounce back faster,” Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a news release.

