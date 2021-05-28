SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police arrested a man last week in connection with robbery and other crimes.
Ryan Preston, 31, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse and possession of stolen property, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
On May 21 at 12:18 p.m., officers on patrol in the 500 block of Market Street saw a man chasing another man while yelling for the man to stop.
The officers ordered the man to the ground but were forced to bring him to the ground when the man dropped a tote bag and cellphone and advanced on the officers, police said.
After detaining the man, identified as Preston, officers learned he had stolen a cell phone and bag from a woman in the area of Sansome and Sutter streets.
A witness gave chase to the man and followed him until he was stopped by officers. The victim was a 65-year-old woman.
Police said Preston approached the woman, grabbed her purse, and a struggle ensued before he fled on foot with the victim’s bag and cellphone.