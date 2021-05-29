BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The daughter of famed Berkeley author and financial journalist Michael Lewis has died in a collision near Truckee, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when a 2014 Ford Fusion hit a 2015 Freightliner on state Highway 89 just north of Cabin Creek Road.

Ross Schultz, 20, of Berkeley, was driving north on Highway 89 with Dixie Lewis, 19, daughter of Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren. Lewis is a longtime Vanity Fair contributor and author of “Moneyball” and Soren is a photographer and former MTV reporter.

Schultz’s Ford crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the Freightliner head on. Schultz and Lewis were killed.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Michael Lewis said in a statement. “She loved Ross, with whom she died.”

“She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”

Juan Raygoza, principal of Berkeley High School, where the two young people went to school, said, “Berkeley High School alumni Dixie Lewis and Ross Schultz were each amazing human beings and will both be missed in deep and lasting ways in our school community.

“This is a sad moment for so many. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these two young people and to everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss.”

Counselors for the school district are available to students and staff can also get support to help deal with the loss.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. CHP officials do not know why the Ford veered into the southbound lanes. No other vehicles were involved, according to CHP officials.

Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role on the deaths.

