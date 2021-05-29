SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment Friday evening after he was assaulted while trying to take a suspect into custody, authorities said.
San Francisco police said the incident took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Kearny regarding a person making threats.
The first officer to arrive on the scene contacted the suspect, but the confrontation turned quickly turned violent. The suspect assaulted the officer causing non-life threatening injuries.
Additional officers arrived and the adult male suspect was taken into custody.
The injured officer was transported to the hospital. His condition was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.