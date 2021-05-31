MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Marin County on Monday afternoon have contained a vegetation fire in Mill Valley that led to a shelter-in-place order, according to authorities.
Marin County Fire confirmed there were crews at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near 33 Escalon Drive near the Alto neighborhood in Mill Valley that started shortly before 2 p.m.
North Bay online wildfire cameras were showing smoke billowing from the location of the fire at about 2:15 p.m.
Mill Valley Police said a shelter-in-place order was in effect for the area.
Reports of vegetation fire in the area of Escalon Drive, MV. Shelter-in-place at this time. Fire crews on-scene.
— Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) May 31, 2021
Just before 3 p.m., Mill Valley Police confirmed that the fire had been contained and the shelter-in-place order lifted.
Just before 3 p.m., Mill Valley Police confirmed that the fire had been contained and the shelter-in-place order lifted.

Residents on Escalon would be allowed to return home, but police said they would need to park on Overhill due to the current Escalon Drive road closure.