OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews quickly responded to an Oakland homeless encampment blaze early Monday, extinguishing the flames but not before some makeshift dwellings and two cars were destroyed.
Fire officials said the crews from Oakland and the Alameda County Fire Department were dispatched to reports of the blaze at 3:50 a.m. under an 880 freeway overpass in Oakland.
This morning at 3:50 AM your ALCO firefighters responded with Oakland Fire to an explosion that involved an encampment fire with two cars on fire under the interstate 880 freeway in Oakland. The fires were knocked down quickly with no injuries. #ALCOFIRE @OaklandFireCA pic.twitter.com/FXI0P8A6j5
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 31, 2021
Arriving firefighters found two cars engulfed in flames and were told there had been a small explosion.
The fire was quickly knocked down. There were no injuries reported among firefighters and residents.
Crews remained on the scene for several hours mopping up. A cause was under investigation.