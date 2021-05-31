MARTINEZ (BCN) — A 40-year-old teacher suspected of having a sexual relationship with a teen she tutored was arrested over the weekend, Martinez police said Monday.
Jane Shetterly, a high school teacher with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1500 block of Pine Street in Martinez.READ MORE: 4 Cars Damaged, 1 Person Seriously Injured After Tire Flies Off SUV on I-80 in Pinole
Police said they were told on Saturday there was an alleged ongoing sexual relationship between a former teen student and Shetterly while she was working as a private tutor.
After an investigation, Shetterly was arrested the next day and booked into the Martinez Jail on suspicion of multiple felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Her bail was set at $250,000.READ MORE: Giants Hit 3 More Homers to Back Cueto, Beat Angels 6-1
The school district’s website lists Shetterly as an art teacher and chair of the Vocational Technology Department at De Anza High School in Richmond.
Anyone with knowledge related to the case is asked to contact Detective Montano at (925) 494-4085, or the Martinez Police Dispatch at (925) 372-3440, and refer to MPD case #21-1135.MORE NEWS: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.