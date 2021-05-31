HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF/BCN) — Investigators released surveillance camera images Monday morning of a trio of suspects who committed several weekend burglaries in Hillsborough.

There were three burglaries of homes, at least two by the same gang of suspects.

The first occurred late Saturday between 9:30 and 10 p.m. in the west side of town. Officers responded to a home fire alarm at 9:35 p.m. in the 300 block.

They found a broken window in the rear of the residence. A bedroom had been ransacked and items appeared to have been taken.

Investigators said surveillance video from the residence showed three suspects in the home. No residents were home at the time.

The second burglary occurred Sunday morning, when officers were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Darrell Road where a resident heard a loud crash and discovered a broken window at the rear of his home.

The resident had yelled when he heard the crash, something police believe scared off the suspects before they could take anything.

Police discovered stolen property in front of this residence that had been taken from the burglary Saturday night.

The third burglary occurred at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlborough Road. A suspect or suspects broke two windows in the rear of the residence to enter the home, but tripped the motion sensor alarm when opening a cabinet door.

Nothing was taken during this burglary attempt.

Surveillance camera footage indicated this suspect drove an early 2000 purple compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with a loud exhaust.

Investigators were asking local residents to check their security cameras. The times and locations were:

5/29/21 between 9-10:15 p.m. on Barbara Way and Darrell Road – A compact SUV possibly a Mazda CX-5

5/30/21 between 10:30-10:45 a.m. in the 1100 Block of Marlborough Road/Cardigan Road – A purple compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla

Hillsborough police urge people to report suspicious activity immediately at (650) 375-7470 or dial 9-1-1 for crimes in progress.