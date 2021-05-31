SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A power outage in San Francisco left hundreds of homes and businesses in the Financial District in the dark.
The outage was first reported at 8:49 p.m. on Monday.
PG&E confirmed the outage was due to underground equipment failure during planned maintenance work. There was a report of a blown manhole cover at Lombard and Sansome streets. Emergency personal were on the scene.
Some 289 customers were affected by the outage.
According to PG&E, power was restored to all but 2 customers by 10:15 p.m.