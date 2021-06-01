SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A crash on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose has closed all southbound lanes and created traffic delays in the area.
The crash happened along southbound 880 just north of Old Bayshore Highway and the U.S. Highway 101 interchange at around 2:20 p.m.READ MORE: EDD Fraud: Federal Judge Issues Sweeping Injunction Against Bank of America
All southbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Old Bayshore exit. Southbound traffic was backed up as far back as Highway 237.
#SanJose #I880 southbound at #BrokawRd all lanes are blocked by an injury crash. Traffic is being diverted off of the freeway.#KCBSTrafficREAD MORE: San Francisco Man Returns Bob Dylan Album To Hometown Library 48 Years Overdue
photo credit: #calTrans pic.twitter.com/3xdNvn6H8A
— Peter Schofield (@Sky1_SF) June 1, 2021
The crash was also affecting northbound traffic on 880, with a backup extending as far south as The Alameda.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested for Starting Destructive Antioch Fire with Fireworks
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.