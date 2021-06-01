San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A crash on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose has closed all southbound lanes and created traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened along southbound 880 just north of Old Bayshore Highway and the U.S. Highway 101 interchange at around 2:20 p.m.

All southbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Old Bayshore exit. Southbound traffic was backed up as far back as Highway 237.

The crash was also affecting northbound traffic on 880, with a backup extending as far south as The Alameda.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.