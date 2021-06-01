SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — To launch Pride Month, a pink torch will be run from Oakland across the Bay Bridge to the acre-sized pink triangle on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks, which will be illuminated Tuesday night in an opening ceremony.
During a ceremony at 8 p.m., San Francisco Mayor London Breed will throw the switch to light up the triangle’s 2,700 pink LED nodes, organizers said.READ MORE: Good Samaritans Fight Off Man Attacking Asian American San Francisco Police Officer
In Oakland, a kickoff celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland City Hall, where Mayor Libby Schaaf will be joined by dignitaries from the LGBTQ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Dykes on Bikes.
From noon to 3:30 p.m., the pink torch procession with more than 30 torchbearers and 100 LGBTQ advocates will start at Oakland City Hall and wind around Lake Merritt.READ MORE: State Task Force Studying Reparations Holding First Meeting
At 5 p.m., the torch procession will make its way across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco’s Ferry Building.
After that, it will continue through San Francisco and the Pink Torch will be escorted by the Dykes on Bikes to Twin Peaks, to deliver the torch to Mayor Breed for the Pink Triangle lighting ceremony.MORE NEWS: Update: Suspect Shot By San Jose Police Dies From His Injuries
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.