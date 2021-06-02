SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man being held in San Francisco County Jail after being accused of a stabbing last summer has been arrested for murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this year.
Police said the suspect is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Devon Williams on the 1100 block of Post Street on the evening of February 25. Williams was stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
With the help of surveillance video, homicide investigators identified the suspect, who had an arrest warrant for battery following an incident on the 600 block of Geary Street on August 30, 2020. In that case, police said the suspect stabbed a 31-year-old man before fleeing southbound on Jones Street.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Lee Rady, was arrested on the 700 block of Ellis Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood on March 3. A search warrant was also executed on his residence on the 800 block of O’Farrell Street.
Police said evidence from Rady's home, including clothing and a knife, linked him to William's death. Rady was arrested at the jail for murder on May 26.
According to jail records, Rady is scheduled to appear in court on June 4. He is being held without bail.