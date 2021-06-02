SALINAS (BCN) — A Salinas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of his brother in 2019, Monterey County prosecutors said.
Mark Nall, 30, shot his brother Stephan Nall on Jan. 24, 2019, after Mark had gone to his brother's home and they proceeded to drink alcohol together. At some point, an argument ensued and Mark Nall went to his vehicle and got a handgun, then turned around and shot his brother seven times, prosecutors said.
Stephan Nall was unarmed, holding only a beer can, but Mark Nall claimed self-defense and that he thought his brother had retrieved his own firearm, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Mark Nall was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in April to a voluntary manslaughter charge. The victim's family and friends spoke at Tuesday's hearing before Monterey County Superior Court Judge Rafael Vazquez handed down the sentence, prosecutors said.
