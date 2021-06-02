SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The 26th annual Pink Triangle lighting ceremony kicked off Pride month with music amidst heavy fog and elected leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi high above San Francisco Tuesday night.
"We remember those who have been victims, we work for those who still can be victimized by all of this, we take pride and we will take the discriminatory legislation that we see rearing its head in certain parts of our own country," Pelosi said.
She also hailed the Equality Act, which she hopes the Senate will pass.
The one-acre pink triangle is made up of 2700 LED lights. It was originally used by Nazis to persecute LGBTQs, but now it's a symbol of resilience.
“The history is that of negativity, but the hope that it inspires is standing out here in the freezing cold today. Nothing is stopping us from lighting up the pink triangle in San Francisco tonight,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
This is the first year Dykes on Bikes kicked off a pink torch processional from Oakland to San Francisco.
It is also the second year the signature San Francisco Pride Parade will be canceled, but you can still see the spirit of pride around the city.
The trees outside Oracle Park got dressed up in rainbow colors on Tuesday. KPIX 5 is also a proud sponsor of Pride Movie Nights happening on June 11th and 12th.