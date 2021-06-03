SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A small earthquake struck in San Jose Tuesday morning, shaking a wide area of the South Bay.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a 3.6 magnitude and struck at 5:15 a.m. about five miles east of the Alum Rock neighborhood and a few miles northeast of Mount Hamilton.
The quake was felt in a wide area of the South Bay, including Milpitas, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
The quake was reportedly felt as far south as Santa Cruz.
One resident in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood said he was woken by jolts that lasted five to seven seconds.
There was no report of any damage or injuries.