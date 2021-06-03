DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Police were searching for suspects who robbed and shot a 60-year-old man outside of his house Wednesday evening.
Dublin Police received reports of a robbery and shooting in Clifden Court around 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds just outside his home.
According to the victim, he had just returned home and parked his vehicle when three unknown men approached him and demanded his belongings. He refused their order, so they viciously attacked him and took his stuff anyways.
As they attempted to flee in their car, the victim gave chase. He stopped after the fleeing robbers shot him multiple times. Officers later took him to a nearby hospital, where remained Thursday in stable condition.
The investigation was ongoing Thursday. Those with information in the case can contact the Dublin Police. To learn more about the incident, call Captain Nate Schmidt at 925-833-6626.