NOVATO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County on Thursday afternoon said fire crews were able to control a vegetation fire that was burning in Novato.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixel alert regarding a vegetation and structure fire on the 500 block of Atherton Avenue in Novato at about 2:24 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff’s alert said multiple fire agencies and deputies were on scene and noted that the fire was producing a lot of smoke.

The fire was burning near the Country Vet animal hospital and the Greenpoint Nursery. Officials have not confirmed what type of structure was burning. Fire crews received air support with fire retardant drops.

About a half an hour later, authorities were saying that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

The Novato Fire District said that the fire was under control shortly before 4 p.m. Fire officials also clarified that there was no structure damaged and no injuries related to the fire.

Fire is under control. A total of 3 acres were burned. No structures damaged, no injuries reported. — Novato Fire District (@NovatoFireDist) June 3, 2021

Residents are being asked to void the area of Atherton and Olive at this time.