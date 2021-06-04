Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people suspected of being responsible for a series of armed robberies and carjackings in the East Bay were arrested in Antioch, Oakland police said Friday.

Two of those arrested were also connected separately to an attempted homicide and robbery in Dublin, police said.

The Oakland, Dublin and Antioch Police Departments worked together to serve a warrant at a home in Antioch on Thursday. Officers recovered four handguns and a rifle.

Dublin police said the investigation into the attempted murder and armed robbery was continuing to identify the third suspect in this incident.