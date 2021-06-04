OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people suspected of being responsible for a series of armed robberies and carjackings in the East Bay were arrested in Antioch, Oakland police said Friday.
The Oakland, Dublin and Antioch Police Departments worked together to serve a warrant at a home in Antioch on Thursday. Officers recovered four handguns and a rifle.
Dublin police said the investigation into the attempted murder and armed robbery was continuing to identify the third suspect in this incident.