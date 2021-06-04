HONOLULU (KPIX 5) – An Alameda teen on vacation in Hawaii was fatally stabbed during a fight early Tuesday morning, and a suspect has been charged with murder in the case.
According to police in Honolulu, 19-year-old Elian Delacerda got into an argument with a group of people in the Waikiki area around 12:45 a.m. Moments later, the teenager was stabbed.
Bystanders tried to perform CPR on Delacarda, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The fight just became a mess. Everybody fighting,” said Richard Plekhanov, who witnessed the fight. “I’ve seen the guy all in blood. It was terrible.”
According to Honolulu CBS affiliate KGMB-TV, 21-year-old Oscar Cardona has been arrested in the case. A second suspect, only identified as a female, is also being sought.
Cardona is facing a charge of second degree murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.