SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The largest vaccine incentive program in the U.S. was underway on Wednesday as Calfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom was to draw the first winners of the state’s cash prize drawings.
Newsom will select the first 15 winners to receive $50,000 as part of the state's $116.5 million Vax for the Win program. There will be a total of 30 winners for the randomized drawings and on June 15, 10 COVID-vaccinated Californians will be awarded $1.5 million.
The winners will be identified by anonymous number and the county they live in, and state officials will contact winners to see if they want to share their information publicly.
California is also providing $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for newly-vaccinated people leading up to the state's full reopening on June 15.