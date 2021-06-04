San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bayview District, Dedman Court, Gunfire, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Gunfire hit two homes and a vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Friday morning but no injuries have been reported in the shooting, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:24 a.m. in the area of Dedman Court and nearby Hudson Avenue.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 2 Arrested In Fatal San Jose Shooting Near Site Of VTA Massacre

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and found spent shell casings as well as the two homes and vehicle hit by bullets, but did not find any victim or suspect.

READ MORE: Facebook Says Trump Now Suspended Until At Least January 2023

No other information about the shooting was immediately available from police.

MORE NEWS: California COVID Vaccine Lottery Kicks Off; Gov. Newsom Draws 1st Cash Winners

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.