SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Gunfire hit two homes and a vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Friday morning but no injuries have been reported in the shooting, police said.
The shooting was reported at 4:24 a.m. in the area of Dedman Court and nearby Hudson Avenue.READ MORE: UPDATE: 2 Arrested In Fatal San Jose Shooting Near Site Of VTA Massacre
Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and found spent shell casings as well as the two homes and vehicle hit by bullets, but did not find any victim or suspect.READ MORE: Facebook Says Trump Now Suspended Until At Least January 2023
No other information about the shooting was immediately available from police.MORE NEWS: California COVID Vaccine Lottery Kicks Off; Gov. Newsom Draws 1st Cash Winners
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.