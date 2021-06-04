FOSTER CITY (BCN) – Later this month, Foster City’s City Council will have the option to meet in person for the first time in over a year, the city announced Wednesday.

The City Council chambers, located at 620 Foster City Blvd. next to City Hall, will be open for hybrid meetings from June 21.

The meeting will be the city’s first in-person/virtual hybrid meeting, meaning that councilmembers, staff and members of the public can choose to attend the meeting either in person or virtually via Zoom.

The goal of the hybrid model is to “ensure all members of the public have continued access to meetings in a format that is comfortable for them,” according to a city news release.

City Manager Peter Pirnejad said in a statement that maintaining virtual access to the City Council meetings will be an equitable option for participants and the public.

“Our goal is to be as accessible as possible to our community, so we hope this flexibility allows for that,” Pirnejad said.

The city is in the process of getting the equipment needed for the hybrid meeting. Staff will continue to monitor state and county guidelines and adjust the hybrid meeting plan if needed.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.