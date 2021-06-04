FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Fremont on Thursday reported officers have responded to four jewelry snatch robberies during the last two weeks.
Police said the suspect targeted elderly victims walking alone in three of the robberies.
The suspect commonly approaches the victim and asks for directions or says it is their birthday and they would like to give the victim a gift.
The suspect then puts costume jewelry on the victim while simultaneously taking the victim's real jewelry, police said.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900. Anonymous tipsters can text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or visit the department's website at fremontpolice.gov/TIP.
- When walking outdoors, don’t carry large quantities of money or wear expensive jewelry. Even if your necklace is concealed, it may still be possible for a suspect to see the shimmer from your neckline.
- Don’t be distracted while talking on your cell phone or listening to music on your headphones.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention and take notice of people following behind you, watching you from their vehicle as you walk or shoulder surfing you at a bank or retail establishment.
- Avoid walking alone if possible.
- Always be alert in your neighborhood. Report unknown persons and vehicles that appear suspicious. If you notice a suspicious vehicle, try to get the license plate and a good description of the car and driver. Always call the police before sharing the information with your neighbors.
