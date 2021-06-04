SAN MATEO (BCN) — Police in San Mateo on Thursday reported a missing 16-year-old and her 5-month-old daughter have been located safe and have been reunited with their family.
San Mateo police said Claudia Ramirez-Banales and her infant daughter, Abigail, were last seen Saturday at their family home in San Mateo. They were reported missing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Jewelry Thieves Target Elderly Victims In Fremont In Robbery Scam
UPDATE 6/3/21 @ 8:44p: We are happy to share both young ladies have been located safe, unharmed and have been reunited with family. Thank you all for your concern.
— San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) June 4, 2021READ MORE: Fully-Vaccinated Napa Woman Dies of COVID-19
Police said the two were located safe and unharmed.
No other details were provided.MORE NEWS: Shooting in Vallejo Sends 3 People to Hospital
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.