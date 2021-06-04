San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
SAN MATEO (BCN) — Police in San Mateo on Thursday reported a missing 16-year-old and her 5-month-old daughter have been located safe and have been reunited with their family.

San Mateo police said Claudia Ramirez-Banales and her infant daughter, Abigail, were last seen Saturday at their family home in San Mateo. They were reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said the two were located safe and unharmed.

No other details were provided.

