SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A Sacramento County woman received a 7-year prison sentence this week for setting her sister’s dog on fire last year, prosecutors said Friday.
Petra Gabriel pleaded guilty in April to multiple charges including felony animal cruelty, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Gabriel was arrested in July 2020.
Investigators said Gabriel's dog got in a fight with her sister's dog, Doody. After the women managed to separate the animals, Gabriel sprayed Doody with a flammable substance and then burned the dog with a butane torch, prosecutors said.
The dog suffered burns on its face and body but survived. The animal remains in a specialized medical foster home, will require a lifetime of medications and must wear a T-shirt at all times due to his extensive body burns, the DA’s statement said.
Gabriel has two prior convictions for using flammable substances, both in the course of a robbery and an assault, prosecutors said.
