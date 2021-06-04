VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Friday confirmed that two female victims — a teenager and a 27-year-old woman — remained hospitalized in critical condition and a third victims was stable following a Thursday night triple shooting.
Vallejo police issued the update regarding the shooting Friday afternoon, saying officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue at approximately 10:11 p.m.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Says He Won't Lift COVID-19 'State Of Emergency' On June 15
Arriving officers found three shooting victims in a vehicle that had been targeted in a drive-by.
The victims — a 27-year-old female, an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old juvenile female — were each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. At the time of the shooting, the victims were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle.
Both female victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Friday at noon. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. Police said all three victims are Vallejo residents.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old Arrested In Dublin Robbery, Attempted Murder
Police said no suspect information is currently available in the shooting.
“This devastating multi-victim shooting is yet another example of why we must have a unified and multi-disciplinary approach to eradicating gun violence in the City of Vallejo,” Chief of Police Shawny Williams said in a released statement. “Victims and their families are suffering trauma on a daily basis and we cannot allow lawless individuals to continue harming our community.”
“The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis that demands collaboration on a national, state and local level,” added Williams.
The release also said the Vallejo Police Department would be hosting a community town hall meeting in the near future in impacted neighborhoods to discuss gun violence and offer some solutions for ending gun violence in Vallejo.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Monthly Checks Start And Other Important Info
Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4343 or Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514.