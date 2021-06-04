VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Friday confirmed that two female victims — a teenager and a 27-year-old woman — remained hospitalized in critical condition and a third victims was stable following a Thursday night triple shooting.

Vallejo police issued the update regarding the shooting Friday afternoon, saying officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue at approximately 10:11 p.m.

Arriving officers found three shooting victims in a vehicle that had been targeted in a drive-by.

The victims — a 27-year-old female, an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old juvenile female — were each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. At the time of the shooting, the victims were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle.

Both female victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Friday at noon. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. Police said all three victims are Vallejo residents.

Police said no suspect information is currently available in the shooting.

“This devastating multi-victim shooting is yet another example of why we must have a unified and multi-disciplinary approach to eradicating gun violence in the City of Vallejo,” Chief of Police Shawny Williams said in a released statement. “Victims and their families are suffering trauma on a daily basis and we cannot allow lawless individuals to continue harming our community.”

“The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis that demands collaboration on a national, state and local level,” added Williams.

The release also said the Vallejo Police Department would be hosting a community town hall meeting in the near future in impacted neighborhoods to discuss gun violence and offer some solutions for ending gun violence in Vallejo.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4343 or Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514.