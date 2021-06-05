LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A fatal accident in Los Gatos shut down Highway 17 at Highway 9 in both directions for over an hour Saturday morning, according to authorities.

CHP first reported the injury accident between a tanker truck and a second vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. A sig-alert was issued at about 8:30 a.m. that lanes of Highway 17 were closed in both directions between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Road

Santa Clara County Fire, Cal Fire SCU and CHP San Jose units all responded to the accident.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopened at around 9:10 a.m., according to authorities.

#LosGatos #Hwy17 southbound shut down at #Hwy9 because of a crash involving a fatality and an overturn tanker. No est time for re-opening.#KCBSTraffic

photo credit: KateDamian pic.twitter.com/678Fa2jdoG — Peter Schofield (@Sky1_SF) June 5, 2021

Crews are currently working to mitigate hazards at the crash scene. As of shortly after 9 a.m., authorities said southbound Highway 17 was likely to remain closed for over three hours due to the complexity of the incident. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 9.

#SCCFD @calfireSCU and @CHPSanJose are working quickly to mitigate hazards on HWY 17. The roadway will remain closed for sometime. Current estimates are in excess of 3 hours due to scene complexity. PLEASE avoid the area. @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/8ZBlpibEua — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) June 5, 2021

CHP San Jose later updated the incident, confirming that one of the drivers involved had died from their injuries. They also stated that there was no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes of the highway.

We are on scene and investigating a collision on SR 17 southbound north of Bear Creek Rd. Sadly, one of the involved drivers sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. SB 17 lanes are shut down and being diverted at SR 9. Currently, we do not have an ETO — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 5, 2021

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.