Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Accident, CHP, CHP San Jose, Closed, Fatal accident, Highway 17, Los Gatos, Santa Cruz, traffic

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A fatal accident in Los Gatos shut down Highway 17 at Highway 9 in both directions for over an hour Saturday morning, according to authorities.

CHP first reported the injury accident between a tanker truck and a second vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. A sig-alert was issued at about 8:30 a.m. that lanes of Highway 17 were closed in both directions between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Road

READ MORE: UPDATE: Victim in Friday Evening San Jose Shooting Dies From Injuries

Santa Clara County Fire, Cal Fire SCU and CHP San Jose units all responded to the accident.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopened at around 9:10 a.m., according to authorities.

Crews are currently working to mitigate hazards at the crash scene. As of shortly after 9 a.m., authorities said southbound Highway 17 was likely to remain closed for over three hours due to the complexity of the incident. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 9.

READ MORE: Livermore Police Search For Truck Driver Who Allegedly Tried to Back Over Officer

CHP San Jose later updated the incident, confirming that one of the drivers involved had died from their injuries. They also stated that there was no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes of the highway.

MORE NEWS: G-7 Nations Sign Agreement to Make Tech Giants Pay Fair Taxes

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.