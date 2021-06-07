SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A body found at San Francisco International Airport has been identified as a Juan Corella Rodriguez, a San Leandro resident, authorities announced Monday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez, 35, was found Saturday at about 1:21 at the intersection of McDonnell Road and North Link Road in the roadway that approaches the airport's departure gates terminal at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The manner of death was still being investigated but a preliminary investigation suggested Rodriguez may have died by suicide, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Morgan at 650-304-2213 or email at jmorgan1@smcgov.org.
