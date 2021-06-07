FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Concord man over the weekend in connection with a freeway shooting along Interstate Highway 680 in Fairfield, officers said.

About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported on the freeway south of Gold Hill Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers found three bullet holes on the right side of the victims’ car, but no one inside had been hit by gunfire, the CHP said.

CHP detectives identified the suspect’s car and served a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Daryl Thornton.

The CHP did not release information about a motive in the shooting.

Thornton was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.